ANDERSON — A couple of months into the pandemic last year, Nancy Vaughan was beside herself with worry about the impending lifting of eviction moratoriums, believing hundreds, if not thousands, of Madison County residents suddenly would be turned into the streets.
But as the eviction moratorium finally appears to be coming to a true end Saturday, the director of United Way of Madison County isn’t sure what to predict will happen next week. She doesn’t believe the national surge in COVID-19 cases is large enough for the moratorium to be extended again.
“it’s getting more real every day,” she said. “I don’t think anybody expects it to be extended again.”
In preparation, Vaughan and others who work with people in poverty are bracing themselves for what may happen, starting next week, in the face of an increase evictions and foreclosures.
For the short term, depending on the number of people who need assistance, there still may be funds left over from federal COVID assistance to help them get back on track, Vaughan said. Her agency has used only about half of the $140,000 it has received.
“There’s assistance out there. We just haven’t seen people or landlords come forward to get people connected to this assistance.”
The catch is that those seeking assistance must be able to demonstrate that their circumstances are due to the pandemic, Vaughan stressed. However, media outlets from across the nation in recent days have reported that some people have fallen behind because they took advantage of the moratorium and chose not to pay their rent, even if they had income.
The reasons vary from not knowing what is available and where to get it to individuals being able to cover their expenses with the three stimulus checks that have been distributed by the federal government since the start of the pandemic, Vaughan added. For some, knowing that the moratorium was in place even without considering that they could owe thousands on the back end may have allowed some people to feel they had breathing room, she said.
“I think it’s just a little bit of people thinking they don’t have to deal with it right now,” she said. “The moratorium has made this not the crisis of the day. If you understand low-income people, you’re dealing with a lot of stuff, so if you don’t have to deal with that, you’re dealing with other stuff.”
Still, Vaughan worries what will happen once the money is gone and the cold weather starts to arrive.
“We’re in a housing shortfall anyway. We don’t have a lot of options.”
That housing shortfall also is adding a wrinkle to the scenario about to unfold.
With skyrocketing real estate sales prices, Vaughan said, rents also are increasing. And the amount sellers can get for their property gives them an incentive to try to evict current renters so they can ask more money.
But Rob Spaulding, executive director of Anderson’s Christian Center, said it’s not if but when the increase in people needing services will become apparent.
“We’ve prepped for it. We’re hoping for the best and prepping for the worst,” he said. “We believe it’s going to be more gradual. We can’t anticipate everyone will get evicted on Saturday.”
Though he is uncertain how many people will need assistance, he said the start of the pandemic caused the number of people seeking shelter, food and hygiene services at that time to grow by about 250%.
“It was way more than we anticipated,” he said. “As those eviction numbers rise, they correspond to the number of people looking for help with food, clothing and hygiene. They are spending more money on rent and have less money for food and hygiene products. We are starting to feel the brunt of that already.”
Spaulding said he also is running into more families that are in need of services for the first time. They often don’t know what’s available, where to go or are simply too embarrassed to ask, he said.
“Even outside of rent and utilities, they were unable to survive.”
Getting people without an address back on track also is a special challenge, Spaulding said. Even though employers have complained there are not enough workers to take the jobs offered, many refuse to hire people without a permanent address.
Even though many problems can be addressed, there is a finite amount of assistance available, Spaulding said.
“During this process, we have tried very hard to raise the resources, but we have been going through them as fast as we can get them.”
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said she also is uncertain what to expect once the moratorium is lifted, likening it to watching the weather but not being certain whether the predicted storm will hit.
Her agency does not offer emergency housing. But she expects an increase in the number of people seeking to be added to the Section 8 waiting list when it opens up next month.
The situation among her existing clients, however, has appeared to be relatively stable, Townsend said.
“We haven’t really had a big problem with nonpayment of rent, not among our clientele.”
Officials from the Madison County circuit courts did not respond to inquiries, but with the legal nature of evictions and foreclosures, it’s possible the judges’ workloads will be increasing. In fact, some property owners have filed for evictions in spite of the moratorium.
