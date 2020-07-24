ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is moving forward with a plan to open dog parks at three of their facilities by the end of the year.
Kim Township, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority (AHA), said the agency is working with the Animal Protection League to determine the best location and develop a plan for the three dog parks.
She said the dog parks will be located at Westvale Manor, Lynwood Village and the Village in the Woods.
The intent is to provide areas for local residents with dogs to have a separate area to exercise their pets away from playgrounds.
Townsend said the facilities will include a receptacle for the disposal of animal waste.
The agency also recently sold 10 single family units at a cost of $250,000.
“They were long-term vacancies,” Townsend said. “The cost to rehabilitate them was more than the properties were worth.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development wants local housing agencies to reposition public housing and wanted properties sold, demolished or repaired.
Townsend said the $250,000 from the sale of the properties will be placed in a separate AHA account.
“The money will be used for future seed funds for future development of new affordable housing or rehabilitation of existing properties,” she said.
In other business
AHA has received $145,000 through the federal coronavirus act, which has to be spent by the end of the year.
Board members were told the funds are being used to clean the flooring in AHA facilities and the installation of personal protective filters.
Beginning in January, the agency will be providing online re-certifications for tenants as part of the coronavirus response.
“It will reduce traffic in the office,” Townsend said.
She said there have been no evictions from AHA housing units during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.