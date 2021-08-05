ANDERSON — Anderson High School’s Marching Highlanders will forfeit its ability to win a second consecutive championship Friday at the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition because of student exposure to COVID-19.
AHS is the second Madison County high school to drop out of the contest, which serves as the championship event for the Central Indiana Track Show Association. The Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School Marching Panthers dropped out Wednesday after Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown notified parents of exposure in the schools.
“Due to members of the band being in close contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19, the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders has had to withdraw from the Indiana State Fair Band competition,” Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for Anderson Community Schools, said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
“This is very unfortunate as the Marching Highlanders have prepared countless hours for a chance to defend their championship title. However, this was necessary to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Fans had been able to get a glimpse of the band’s program, the 1980s-inspired “Van Highlanders,” on Wednesday at the precompetition ice cream social.
The band directors at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School, Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School and Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School said their schools still plan to compete. Frankton and Lapel are competing as a combined band.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Though Elwood’s Marching Panthers were registered to participate in the event, they no longer will because some band members must quarantine, band director Paula Simmons said Thursday.
“You just can’t have only a third of your band perform,” she said.
Instead, those who would like to will attend and watch from the stands, Simmons said.
“We practiced so hard last night and then found out we weren’t going,” she said. “The kids are very adaptable. I’m proud of all of their hard work.”
