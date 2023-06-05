ANDERSON – When the clock struck 2:30 p.m. on Monday it meant the end of the school year for students at Anderson High School.
Students eagerly awaited the end of the final school day of the year and rushed into the parking lot with lots of smiles, hugs and a water fight.
The 2023-2024 school year will begin Aug. 2.
This year's seniors had to deal with two years of schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic with classes being conducted online.
Martin O’Flynn, a senior, is planning to work security for a couple of local stores over the summer and will be attending Ivy Tech Community College in the fall to study cyber-security.
“Glad it’s over,” he said of the last day of school.
Elijah Warner, a senior, is joining the U.S. Air Force on June 20.
“Something I wanted to do ever since I was a freshman,” he said of serving in the military. “I’m going to become a fusion analyst and work in intelligence.”
Warner is planning on making the Air Force his career for 20 years.
“I want to say good-bye to my teachers and the people that helped me and get on with my life,” he said.
Jarrod Pennycuff, the head football coach for Anderson High School and a special education teacher, said football practice will take up some of his summer.
“For us the last day is about helping our students transition for the next school year and get ready for the summer,” he said. “Make sure the students have everything they need to prepare for the next year.”
Pennycuff said football practice starts on June 7 for three days a week.
“We have no activities the week of July 4,” he said. “We give the kids that week off and the last week in July before we come back to school. It’s hard work but I want them to enjoy some time off.”
Senior Iniko Cruz on the last day was wearing a “Disco King” shirt and shades.
He is planning to move to Florida with Skylar Wood, a sophomore, and open a snow cone business.