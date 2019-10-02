ANDERSON — Former Anderson Highland basketball coach Alan Darner died unexpectedly Sept. 22 at his home in Lutz, Florida.
On Wednesday, those who knew him gathered on the day after what would have been his 73rd birthday to remember a man who is an indelible part of Madison County basketball tradition.
Even from competitors, he had earned their respect.
“Even though he didn’t grow up here, he’s a big part of the history here,” former Anderson High School star and 1993 Mr. Basketball winner Kojak Fuller said. “I loved the competitiveness between Highland and Anderson. But I hated seeing him come to Highland. I knew he’d have something cooked up to make it hard on us.”
After graduating from Kent State, Darner coached at three schools in Ohio before he came to Highland for the 1986-87 season.
Under Darner, Highland won the Hall of Fame Classic as well as sectional and regional championships in 1991, a year he was selected as the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year.
One of Darner’s players at Highland, and current Pendleton Heights girls basketball coach, Chad Cook remembers an intense coach who wanted things done his way.
“He was demanding, but that was good for you,” Cook said.
After his nine years at Highland, Darner took over at Indianapolis Pike in 1996. After a 4-16 first year, his Red Devils teams won 105 games over the next five years, including state championships in 1998 and 2001, his final year. He won a second IBCA coach of the year award in 1998. Darner coached Chris Thomas, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball on that 2001 team, and also won a sectional title in 2000.
Including his Ohio career, Darner’s career win-loss record is 418-238, but that was not what he considered his lasting legacy.
“He talked about the 30 or so players that he coached who are coaching now,” Cook said.
Cook said part of the reason he went into coaching after his playing days was because of Darner.
“My dad put the love of the game into me,” Cook said. “But I loved the idea of coaching because of (Darner). I want to step it up this year in honor of him. ... He was the best coach I ever had.”
Darner’s teaching of the game of basketball was not limited to his players.
“I learned a lot about the game from talking with Alan,” longtime Herald Bulletin sportswriter Rick Teverbaugh said. “And he loved talking basketball.”
Along with the two state titles, Darner’s Indiana teams won 251 games in his 15 years and, those who knew and loved him believe the time is long past due for his achievements to be recognized with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame induction.
Despite his passing, Darner’s legacy is still very visible. Not just in his coaching tree, but also in his grandsons, Sean and Chayce McDermott, who are both playing Division I sports. Sean is a senior for Butler basketball and Chayce is a star pitcher for Ball State baseball.
“His legacy was passed on to his sons and daughters and they passed it on to their kids,” Fuller said. “That shows you something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.