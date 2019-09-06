ALEXANDRIA — The Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday continued a controversial request for a variance that would allow an Atlanta, Indiana-based towing company to establish an impound lot on Indiana 9.
About a dozen residents crowded into City Hall council chambers to voice their displeasure at the potential for a zoning variance for the property near Ousley’s Harvest Gardens.
Jai Cook, owner of Guardian Towing, said the matter may end up in court, depending on whether the variance is granted.
“The property is zoned for what I do as an impound lot, and they are telling me I need a variance, which is not required,” he said.
Alexandria resident Pam Gorman said when she visited Google Maps to check out the Atlanta address given for Guardian Towing, she thought it was strange there was not one impounded vehicle on the property. Not believing her eyes, she drove to the address in the 100 block of Meridian Street and confirmed there, indeed, were no impounded vehicles on the property.
“It was accurate. There are no impounded vehicles sitting around,” she said.
Cook has told the city he is storing the vehicles on properties belonging to some buddies, Gorman said.
The problem, she and other residents said, is unclaimed vehicles may remain on the property indefinitely, causing an eyesore and environmental hazard.
“I’m concerned that his surplus of unclaimed impound vehicles at his buddies’ properties will, if approved, find their way to the Alexandria lot,” she said. “Mr. Cook has stated that these vehicles would be here temporarily, but if he receives this variance, he could create his own little salvage yard.”
Gorman and Jane Nichols said the city is working hard at beautification, and it would be a step backward to allow what might become another salvage yard into the city.
“I don’t want an impound lot on the main road that comes into town,” Nichols said. “We are trying to clean up the town, clean up the residences.”
The site also is located in a flood plain where inoperable vehicles are not allowed under local zoning ordinances, Gorman and Nichols said.
“We don’t need a bunch of oil that gets into the ground and gets into Pipe Creek,” Gorman said.
Nichols said she was annoyed BZA officials continued the matter so they can study it before making a decision.
“I feel you all should have been ready for the meeting. The people are ready for the meeting,” she told the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.