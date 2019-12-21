ALEXANDRIA — Auction ringer Duane Ott donned his gay apparel, a red-and-white striped hat with elf ears, as auctioneer Mike Schott announced it was time for the Sell It Again Christmas trees auction.
At the 13th annual auction Saturday, between the sale of a Mickey Mouse phone and a brass Union Pacific spittoon, Schott’s auction house broke last year’s record by $86.50, raising $1,386.50 for the Alexandria Toy Drive. Because the toy distribution also took place Saturday at the Gaithers Family Resources facility, the money raised by the auction will be used toward the 2020 toy drive.
“This is the last night, the last time for the year,” Schott told the bidders to encourage the amounts to go higher. He has reauctioned the tree at each Saturday’s auction since Thanksgiving.
This is the 25th anniversary of the toy drive, one of several in Madison County. The Anderson City Wide Toy Giveaway also took place Saturday at the UAW Hall.
Terri Brenner, co-founder and president of the Alexandria Toy Drive, said smiles were brought to the faces of 145 children in Alexandria, Orestes and Summitville this year. Families sign up in advance for toy distribution.
She said the longevity of the toy drive is due to the ongoing need.
“The need was there, and it just blossomed,” she said.
After each of several winning bids of the artificial tree with the multicolored lights and pearlized white ornaments at Schott’s, the winning bidder enthusiastically told the auctioneer to sell it again to the sound of sleigh bells rung by Ott.
“Whoever wants the tree can keep the tree, but they can’t have it till we’re done selling it,” Schott said.
The auctioneer said he first started with a tree auction benefiting the Christian Appalachian Project.
“Someone approached me and said, ‘If you did it for kids around here, you’d probably do better,’ and we never quit,” he said.
No one probably was more surprised at the success of this year’s tree auction than Schott. He said he wasn’t sure what to expect because there was less time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.
The tree auction is only part of Schott’s effort toward the toy drive.
“That doesn’t include all the toys and stuff that we gather,” he said.
The success of the auction depends on the economy, Schott said.
“They see kids maybe in their own life who had it tough, and maybe they want to help somebody out,” he said.
