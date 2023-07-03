Hanging the flag

The honor guard from VFW Post 5782 in Elwood prepares the flag to be raised during Monday's ceremony. Banners hung in honor of Alexandria's military veterans were dedicated.

ALEXANDRIA — After seeing surrounding communities hang banners for military veterans, locals were wondering why Alexandria wasn't following suit. That's where Connie and Mike Thomas stepped in.

"We decided the Lord said, 'Connie, why don't you and Mike do it?'" she said. "Sometimes, it takes the citizens to step up and get something done. The cities can't do everything."

Connie Thomas and others hung about 200 banners from Sixth Street to 28th Street, including some on a few side streets. Each banner honors veterans living and dead.

A crowded afternoon

It was standing room only at Monday's celebration near the corner of Harrison and Church streets in Alexandria as veterans were recognized for their service.

A ceremony Monday dedicated the banners, including one devoted to Gary Pratt, who served in the 6990 Security Squadron for the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1975.

Gary Pratt

Gary Pratt poses in front of a banner honoring him. It was purchased by his daughter, Wendi Goens, and is displayed in Alexandria. Pratt served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1975, intercepting communications from hostile countries.

During that time, he learned Mandarin, which he used to intercept messages from China and other countries. Pratt had enlisted after five of his friends were killed while serving in Vietnam.

"I dropped out after a year at Ball State and joined," he recalled. "I wanted to go over and fight because they did."

Mike Thomas and his late best friend, Eddie Sizelove, were also honored with banners. Connie Thomas said the idea of hanging banners was partly inspired by Sizelove, who was killed during the Vietnam War.

Marked Forever

Mike Thomas shows off a tattoo dedicated to longtime friend Eddie Sizelove, who was killed during the Vietnam War. Banners honoring the two military veterans hang side-by-side near the corner of Harrison and Church streets in Alexandria.

The Thomases were surprised to receive a banner honoring them for their community service. The banner will be permanently hung near a corner of Harrison and Church streets.

"I'm not a hero, by any means," Connie Thomas said. "I'm just a citizen of this town that has loved this town since I met him (Mike) cruisin' in it."

During the ceremony, Mike addressed fellow Vietnam veterans, saying, "Welcome home, brothers."

At the end of his address, he asked veterans to raise their hands for recognition as the audience applauded.

Recognition

Denis Kuhn, a retired U.S. Marine, raises his hand as he and other Vietnam veterans were recognized on Monday in Alexandria.

For some Vietnam veterans, such appreciation was long overdue after they returned home to a lukewarm — sometimes downright hostile — reception.

"I came through San Francisco (airport). They called us 'baby killers' and spit on us, threw things at us," Pratt recounted.

His daughter, Wendi Goens, purchased a banner, honoring him and filling him with pride.

"I love her and my boys," Pratt said as he fought back tears.

"This was a long time coming, and I'm glad that Alex was able to keep up with the other cities. It's an honor to recognize him," Goens said.

Connie Thomas said events like the one Monday will be repeated as long as she and her husband have breath in their bodies. They don't want any veteran to feel forgotten.

Posing for a photo

Connie and Mike Thomas, center, pose for a photo with family. The two received a banner Monday in honor of their service to local military veterans. Rachel Martin, assistant to the mayor, took the photo.

