ALEXANDRIA — After seeing surrounding communities hang banners for military veterans, locals were wondering why Alexandria wasn't following suit. That's where Connie and Mike Thomas stepped in.
"We decided the Lord said, 'Connie, why don't you and Mike do it?'" she said. "Sometimes, it takes the citizens to step up and get something done. The cities can't do everything."
Connie Thomas and others hung about 200 banners from Sixth Street to 28th Street, including some on a few side streets. Each banner honors veterans living and dead.
A ceremony Monday dedicated the banners, including one devoted to Gary Pratt, who served in the 6990 Security Squadron for the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1975.
During that time, he learned Mandarin, which he used to intercept messages from China and other countries. Pratt had enlisted after five of his friends were killed while serving in Vietnam.
"I dropped out after a year at Ball State and joined," he recalled. "I wanted to go over and fight because they did."
Mike Thomas and his late best friend, Eddie Sizelove, were also honored with banners. Connie Thomas said the idea of hanging banners was partly inspired by Sizelove, who was killed during the Vietnam War.
The Thomases were surprised to receive a banner honoring them for their community service. The banner will be permanently hung near a corner of Harrison and Church streets.
"I'm not a hero, by any means," Connie Thomas said. "I'm just a citizen of this town that has loved this town since I met him (Mike) cruisin' in it."
During the ceremony, Mike addressed fellow Vietnam veterans, saying, "Welcome home, brothers."
At the end of his address, he asked veterans to raise their hands for recognition as the audience applauded.
For some Vietnam veterans, such appreciation was long overdue after they returned home to a lukewarm — sometimes downright hostile — reception.
"I came through San Francisco (airport). They called us 'baby killers' and spit on us, threw things at us," Pratt recounted.
His daughter, Wendi Goens, purchased a banner, honoring him and filling him with pride.
"I love her and my boys," Pratt said as he fought back tears.
"This was a long time coming, and I'm glad that Alex was able to keep up with the other cities. It's an honor to recognize him," Goens said.
Connie Thomas said events like the one Monday will be repeated as long as she and her husband have breath in their bodies. They don't want any veteran to feel forgotten.