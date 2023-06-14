ALEXANDRIA — Cellphones in the classroom can be a distraction and in some cases, a hazard, according to Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School officials.
During the 2022-2023 school year, the school was locked down in response to two active shooter threats — one in April, the other in May.
Such threats prompted concerns regarding the school's personal devices policy, which requires cellphones be in students' lockers throughout the day.
“From a parent’s perspective, the fear was real that day. When you don’t hear from your kids, (that) fear is doubled," Alexandria parent Andy Nichols said during the school board's May 8 meeting.
School Principal Julie Williams justified the policy at the May 8 meeting and provided further explanation Monday evening during another school board meeting.
Williams highlighted the safety-related risks, including the spread of misinformation, posed by cellphones.
"I was in California, when that first incident occurred. It was horrible," she said. "I knew it was at the high school, but I was worried about my son who was at the elementary school.
"Some people shared with me via text that students had actually been shot. I thought people had died."
In fact, neither of the active-shooter threats resulted in shots fired or injuries. Police swept the building and school grounds and found no evidence of weapons.
Police continue to investigate the threats and have said criminal charges will likely ensue.
Misinformation passed along through cellphones poses a danger as it could hinder efforts made by law enforcement, according to Williams. Cellphone use could also cause logistical problems.
She was told by a Noblesville schools official that a nearby cellphone tower went down during an active shooter incident there in 2018. The official told her more cell towers were installed to prevent problems during future emergencies.
Noblesville schools allow students to have cellphones on their person but relegate in-class usage to teachers' discretion, according to the school's student handbook on the district's website.
Additional cell towers wouldn't be feasible for a town like Alexandria, according to Williams. She noted the school's current policy ensures that nearby towers can transmit communications among first responders in emergency situations at the school.
"There's some misinformation out there that we just don't want kids to have them (cellphones)," school board President Amy Bair said in response to Williams' presentation.
"This actually shows that there was an educated look at this and that there's a reason behind it (the school's policy)."