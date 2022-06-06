ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council unanimously pushed through an ordinance Monday dealing with vicious and dangerous animals, with expectations of possible amendments in the near future.
Council members said that, after two months of discussion, they felt it was important to get something codified so the Alexandria Police had legal authority to act.
“If anything should happen, this is the concrete floor that you need,” said Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr.
Because animals are considered property, there must be due process before they can be confiscated. Worried about that, City Attorney Jeff Graham decided that the Board of Works will be the body that will hear appeals related to the ordinance..
He added that the ordinance does a good job of balancing the interests of the public with those of pet owners.
The ordinance also sets a minimum fine of $500.
“It’s not the most beautiful thing, but it’s better than what you’ve got,” he said. “This is a step up.”
The ordinance is expected to become effective 30 days after it has been published. Publication is a requirement of laws that contain penalties, Graham said.
The ordinance, modeled after one suggested by humane societies, defines “vicious” animals as those that cause serious injury or death. Such animals are prohibited as pets under the ordinance.
Dangerous animals are those that have bitten a person. That designation, however, does not need to be permanent and can be lifted after three years of good behavior as certified by an animal behavior specialist at the owner's cost.
However, Heike Ramsey, adoption and foster coordinator for Homer’s Helpers, was in the audience and asked how police officers, who are not necessarily trained in animal control, will deal with animals and their owners.
“I have nothing but respect for police officers, but they’re not animal control officers,” she said, “These (laws) are great, but it’s a lot of (cover your behind).”
Ramsey also asked what provisions are made for the police or a future animal control officer who must confiscate a dog under the law. The city does not have a shelter.
“We do have a problem, and there has been a lot of discussion about where to house them,” said Council President Patty Kuhn. In most instances, vicious and dangerous dogs are transported to the Animal Protection League in Anderson.
“This is giving us a framework to put some things in place,” said Councilman Jeremy VanErman.