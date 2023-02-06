ANDERSON — Moving on over to Alexandria.
Officer Eric Holtzleiter, formerly with Anderson Police Department, now works for Alexandria Police Department.
He was sworn in by Mayor Todd Naselroad during the Monday, Feb. 6, Board of Works meeting at City Hall.
During the City Council meeting that followed, Alexandria Police Chief Michael Montgomery said Holtzleiter will fill major holes both in staffing and experience.
His hiring means that Alexandria's forces is fully staffed, Montgomery said.
Being short-handed had created several opportunities for overtime and for some, double shifts.
Montgomery later took a moment to commend his officers for riding out the shortage, saying they really "stepped up to the plate."
He hopes Holtzleiter, who's been in law enforcement since 1997, will mentor less experienced officers.
Holtzleiter's not the only new recruit coming to the department. During the meeting, Montgomery said the department was getting Jackson, its new K-9 officer.
A professional trainer is preparing Jackson for action. No timeline was announced for him to start work. However, Montgomery said he and a few others are going to meet Jackson very soon.
The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at City Hall.