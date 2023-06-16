ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria School Board has passed a bond resolution to renovate both high school gyms and the athletic hallway.
The resolution, approved at Monday's school board meeting, is for as much as $2.39 million. Project costs are estimated at just over $2 million.
The bond would be issued near the end of August and funds would be available in September, according to Megan Gibson, a manager with Baker Tilly, an Indianapolis-based consulting firm.
The bond would be repaid over a 12-year period via property taxes. The bond is likely to necessitate a tax increase of 5-10 cents per $100 of net assessed value.
"Our gym has not been touched for over 40-some years and, as many of you know, we had issues with our bleachers this fall where some of them fell down," Alexandria Superintendent Melissa Brisco said during Monday's school board meeting.
"We have some branding to do," she added. "We have some lighting that needs to be taken care of, and we need to strip a floor that hasn't been stripped for many years."
Mike Montgomery of KrM Architecture said KrM would prepare the renovation plans for bidding.