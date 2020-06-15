ALEXANDRIA — As summertime events continue to be postponed and canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Alexandria business is ready to help residents with cabin fever cut loose.
Tillies Icon, 724 W. Washington St., plans to host its third annual Block Party from 4 p.m. till about midnight on June 27.
“Again, it’s an opportunity for the community to get together to a degree and helps the community get back to normal,” owner Dan Justice said to the Alexandria City Council on Monday.
He said the event is possible because it meets the timeline set by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, allowing for more people to gather.
“We are running a little behind because of the circumstances with the state and the United states and the COVID-19,” he said.
