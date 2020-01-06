ALEXANDRIA — At her first Board of Works and council meetings officiating as clerk-treasurer, Darcy VanErman identified six issues she already hopes to correct.
Among the problems, she said, was that staff has not been properly trained in using the software; city accounts for October through December are not balanced and are overdue; and internal controls have not been established. In addition, outside assistance will be required to complete required reporting for 2019 to the state by the end of February; State Board of Accounts compliance issues have not been addressed; and SBOA and Department of Local Government Finance compliance modules have not been implemented.
“I’m just telling you this so I am as transparent as possible,” she told Board of Works members on Monday.
About one-half of the council participants have changed since the election. Monday was the first public meeting of the full council with her and newly sworn-in Mayor Todd Naselroad.
VanErman was sworn in Jan. 1 after being elected on Nov. 5. She succeeds Jill Scott, who performed many of her duties with the assistance of Seymour-based Reedy Financial Group.
But VanErman already examined expenditures for using Reedy and has resolved to not renew the contract, which expired Dec. 31.
“Spending $53,064.15 on average annually for these services is not sustainable practice for the city,” she wrote in a five-page report.
VanErman said with proper training, employees of the clerk-treasurer’s office should be able to fulfill the duties previously completed by Reedy.
However, VanErman said she does plan to enter into a limited contract with HR Unlimited Resources to provide training. A three-woman group of former clerk-treasurers, HR Unlimited has performed similar services for officials in other municipalities for about 10 years.
Though a contract has yet to be approved, VanErman said she would like to limit it to being quarterly.
