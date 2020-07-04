ALEXANDRIA — Musicians didn't miss a beat even as a stiff breeze sent their music flying during a Fourth of July concert at Beulah Park on Saturday.
The Alexandria Community Band also played at Mounds State Park on Friday.
The weekend concerts were the first for the band since March, following the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses and social events to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We were supposed to do a concert the night that everything got shut down," said conductor Alan Erwin.
The band started rehearsing again in June using a 6-foot wooden dowel to maintain social distancing.
The musicians revamped the music from the March concert adding patriotic songs for the holiday.
Recent Alexandria-Monroe High School graduate Cale Morrison performed a trumpet solo on "Declaration for Trumpet."
After his solo, Morrison received the Mike Sweeney Music Scholarship.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad sat in with the band, performing the cowbell solo on "More Cowbell," a pop medley including "Don't Fear The Reaper," "Low Rider," "Drive My Car" and "Oye Como Va."
The band's next performance is scheduled July 17 at Good's Candy Shop in Anderson.
