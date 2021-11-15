ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria will move five decommissioned police vehicles through a process that will let them be scrapped or given to another agency.
The City Council made its unanimous decision Monday.
City officials also are expected to present to the council a plan for three additional vehicles that run but no longer are suitable for service. The plan may include auction, direct sale or exchange with another governmental body.
“They have served their time,” said Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman, whose duties include “offboarding” city-owed equipment that is past its prime.
The vehicles are four Dodge Chargers and four Chevrolet Impalas. The oldest vehicle dates to 2009 and the newest to 2014.
The scrapped vehicles may be donated to the Alexandria Fire Department, which could use them for training.
The vehicles also could be donated to the Indiana Law Enforcement Association in exchange for credits that would defray the city's cost of sending officers to the group's trainings. Councilwoman Amy McCurry asked what the cash equivalent of that credit would be, but VanErman said she would need to research that.
“I just am curious so we can get the biggest bang for our buck,” McCurry said.
Money from auction or sale of any equipment is returned to the police department’s budget.
The determination whether to scrap or sell the vehicles will be based on whether the city's cost to maintain them is higher than their market value.
