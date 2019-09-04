ANDERSON – The Madison County Election Board has voted to remove Republican Nicole Webb from the Nov. 5 ballot for an at-large seat on the Alexandria City Council.
Webb and incumbent Republican Jeremy VanErman ran unopposed in the May primary for the two GOP nominations to seek an at-large seat on the council.
But since the primary, Webb moved outside the Alexandria city limits and a challenge was filed by GOP Chairman Russ Willis.
The Indiana State Election Division said since Webb moved outside the city limits, if only for a brief period, she was ineligible to seek election to the city council.
Webb said Wednesday she is renovating a house in Alexandria, but confirmed she currently lives outside the city.
She said an appeal of the decision has crossed her mind, but no action has been taken.
“I have a lot of thoughts about what happened,” Webb said. “But I don’t want to comment right now.”
That leaves VanErman along with Democratic incumbent Donald Stanley and Democrat Donna Key-Kerr to seek the two at-large seats on the Alexandria City Council.
Currently there are five Democrats and two Republicans on the council.
Incumbents Roger Cuneo, R-1st District; Patty Kuhn, D-2nd District; and Amy McCurry, D-4th District, are unopposed on the November ballot.
Democrat Jim King is unopposed for the District 5 seat after defeating incumbent Pamuela Luck in the primary.
Republican Wendi Goens is challenging incumbent Democrat Bob Stinson for the District 3 seat.
No matter what happens on Nov. 5, the Democratic Party is assured of having, at a minimum, a 4-3 majority on the council.
