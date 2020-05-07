ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council is considering opening its swimming pool at Beulah Park amid an anticipated wind-down of the first COVID-19 pandemic and the arrival of warmer weather.
But there’s one small twist: No date has been set for the opening because the city Park Department has not yet voted on whether to repair or buy a new pump.
“With everyone else in the county closing their pools, I feel like we should keep ours open, if at all possible,” Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said Monday during the city’s council meeting.
The discussion comes as businesses are encouraged by state and federal officials to reopen for business, prompting the development of a five-stage plan to relax a stay-at-home order put in place March 15 by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Many nonessential businesses moved into Stage 2 on Monday with the anticipated additions of various types of organizations and activities continuing to be rolled out until everything is allowed open with an anticipated date of July 4.
Initially, Alexandria officials had hoped to open the pool for the season on Memorial Day weekend, the traditional time pools are opened for the summer.
The governor’s plan appears to support this as it anticipates being able to move into Stage 3 when gatherings of 100 or more people are allowed and places like movie theaters will be able to operate at 50% occupancy.
“Pools were specifically mentioned in the governor’s address on Friday,” said Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman.
Madison County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Wright said Memorial Day weekend may be a little ambitious to open the pool safely.
“It may be a bit premature to talk about this. We have to see what the level of restrictions we have in place at that time,” he said. “I would say by July everything would be fine. I don’t know about June.”
There will be some challenges in terms of wearing masks and social distancing around the water, Wright admitted. But because those who frequent pools tend to be children, teens and young adults, who are better able to weather the novel coronavirus if they catch it, he believes it could be safe.
“People are outdoors. They’re going to be in the sun. Those two things kill the virus,” he said. “There’s chlorinated water, sun and younger people. Those are what you find around a pool. Those facts support opening the pools.”
Even so, Wright said, vigilance and new restrictions will be necessary so swimmers can remain healthy.
“But you’re still going to have to be separated from people, and that will apply to everything,” he said.
“When you reopen stuff, it won’t be like it was.”
Though Memorial Day may seem ideal for reopening the pool, that may not be possible until certain repairs are made.
City employee Mark Talmadge told the Alexandria Board of Works he already has done an initial examination of the pool and discovered the main circulator pump seized up.
At $2,900 to repair it, that cost is about 75% of the cost of a new one, which the Works Board unanimously approved, pending approval by the Park Board. The current pump dates from about 2009.
But whether they order parts or a new pump, Talmadge said, it would take between four and six weeks to arrive. With installation time, that puts an opening no earlier than the beginning of June.
“Pumps for this size for this application are a one of. They’re something you order. It’s not something you go buy,” he said.
The city also has not hired lifeguards and needs to develop a counting mechanism to ensure the number of people enjoying the pool at a given time does not exceed the number allowed by the governor’s order.
“They haven’t hired anybody because they’re kind of playing it by ear,” Naselroad said.
Councilman Jeremy VanErman said he believes regardless of whether the pool is used this season, he would like to have it repaired and ready for use. And because dealing with the virus combined with summer activities, he wants to be sure opening the pool is safe.
“I don’t have any objection to opening the pool, I just want to make sure everyone has their plans in place,” he said.
