ALEXANDRIA — Five to seven months.
That's about how long it could take for Alexandria's ordinances to be gathered together, printed and made available online, a process of officially codifying them, said Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman after the City Council's Monday, Feb. 6, meeting
In a Jan. 9 interview, Councilwoman Amy McCurry said codification would let the council review and modify ordinances if deemed necessary. The council decided to take that action at its Jan. 3 meeting.
Ordinances were discussed after Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr echoed a resident's concern about a sidewalk near East Sixth and North Harrison streets during the January meeting.
She said the sidewalk stops in a high traffic area, forcing pedestrians into the street, including schoolchildren.
VanErman and Councilman-at-large Jeremy VanErman said residents are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks along their property, per a city ordinance.
That could prove costly for residents with less-than-intact sidewalks on their property.
Repairing sidewalks can come at a high cost, which Councilwoman Amy McCurry knows all too well.
She and her husband, Chris, own the McCurry'Osity Shop downtown and were going to replace the sidewalk along the north side of their property.
"We did the roof, we're working on the bricks next in the remodel, but we would like to look at the sidewalks," she said.
The project was estimated to cost $10,000.
During the January meeting, McCurry said repairs would not be affordable for the average residents. She wondered if grants were available.
Jeremy VanErman responded that Community Crossings funds could be used for sidewalks as well as Department of Natural Resources funds.
However, he said the latter would only be applicable if it were designated as part of a trail.
"We've got a lot of smart people that could probably come up with different ideas and plans," McCurry said during the meeting.
She said the council would have to think outside the box when matching resources with needs.