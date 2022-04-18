ALEXANDRIA — Last June, Tom Murray’s wife was knocked over, and their dog suffered injuries resulting in a $2,400 veterinary bill after a vicious attack by another dog.
The other dog, believed to be a pit bull, attacked as she walked the family dog along the perimeter of the Alexandria Community Schools complex.
A week ago Sunday, the same pit bull attacked another neighbor and killed her dog in virtually the same spot as the attack on the Murray dog.
“We have the trauma that both these women have gone through, and now a beloved 13-year-old pet that has been killed,” Tom Murray told the Alexandria City Council at its meeting Monday.
The owner remains unidentified publicly, as is his address.
There are leash and rabies vaccination laws the pit bull’s owner may have broken, but he faces only fines under current law, said Alexandria’s attorney, Jeff Graham. Though he could face civil damages if those who have been attacked take him to court, there are no criminal remedies in the current ordinance, he said.
Murray wants to see the city put in place an ordinance with more teeth. That’s why Graham is expected to return to the City Council in two weeks with a draft to be inserted into the existing animal control ordinance.
There is a one-bite law that covers how aggressive dogs should be handled, but it applies only to attacks on human beings, not other animals, Graham said. Animals, he said, are considered property.
“You have to keep in mind there are sometimes unintended consequences with those (laws).”
Though some might want to see a law that would require euthanasia for an aggressive animal, Graham said that would be trickier.
“That’s the city saying, ‘I am taking your property from you.’”
Alexandria Police Detective Jeremy Rasmussen told the council there were two reports on file about the pit bull, but his hands were tied because the current law doesn’t allow for more than a fine, which must be handed down by a judge.'
There may have been other incidents, he added, but people often are hesitant to report animals for fear of how they will be handled by authorities.
“We’re at a point it has to come from an ordinance, and we need to be able to articulate that. It needs to come from the courts,” he said. “You can say it’s a vicious animal all day long, but you need to be able to build the narrative with the courts.”
Murray said the pit bull’s owner seemingly complied with orders to have the dog vaccinated.
“He’s never come to us with concern for our loss,” he added.
Though insurance for the pit bull's owner paid for the Murray dog's veterinary bills, Tom Murray remains concerned, especially for children playing on school grounds across the street from where the pit bull lives.
“All you need to do is cross the street, and you’re on school property,” he said. “Their parents should be free of any kind of concerns when they send their children to school.”
Council President Patty Kuhn said she was familiar with the pit bull.
“I was walking down the street, and that dog came right out to me,” she said. “That dog is dangerous. We just can’t let it hurt another person.”
Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr called for Graham to draft a stronger ordinance.
“I don’t know why we’re discussing this at this point,” she said. “I don’t want my grandchild out there with this dog running around.”
Mayor Todd Naselroad said he was puzzled as to how the pit bull could have been involved in more than one incident.
“I’m wondering why the insurance company still lets them have a dog after paying out after the first incident.”