ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council will wait until Oct. 28 to vote on a proposed increase in the local income tax.
The council unanimously continued its meeting Monday to give council members a chance to consider the public safety measure. It’s intended to raise funds for a new jail and wage increases for staff across the county’s criminal justice system.
If Alexandria had approved the plan, it would have been the second to do so behind Pendleton. Instead, it will be last behind Anderson.
Council President Patty Kuhn said she knows the importance of staffing because her sister was a court reporter for more than 30 years. But she added she needed more time to consider the increase before casting her vote.
“I think not having more court reporters would be a mistake because she worked seven days a week.”
The final day to vote on the proposed 0.3% public safety tax increase is Oct. 28, which is 30 days since Pendleton became to first to approve it. Several municipalities will vote on the ordinance by then as part of the Madison County Tax Council.
Each member of the tax council is assigned a percentage of the council’s total 100 votes based on its percentage of population, meaning Alexandria has the third-largest influence. Passage requires 50.01 votes.
If approved, the countywide funding mechanism would take effect in 2022.
The Alexandria council’s decision to delay a vote was made after a pitch by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and Circuit Court Chief Judge David Happe.
County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna, who led the presentation, told the council its vote could make a difference in terms of whether the measure is enacted.
In addition to funding a new jail and paying for criminal justice staff, he said, the money also would trickle down to the municipalities to help fund their law enforcement initiatives. He estimated $364,000 in additional revenue could be appropriated by the council.
“Cumulatively, it is going to create a safer Madison County.”
