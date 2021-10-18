ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council will wait until Oct. 28 to vote on a proposed increase in the local income tax.
The council unanimously continued its meeting Monday to give council members a chance to consider the measure. It's intended to raise funds for a new jail and wage increases for staff across the county’s criminal justice system.
If Alexandria had approved the plan, it would have been the second to do so behind Pendleton. Instead, it will be last behind Anderson.
Council President Patty Kuhn said she knows the importance of staffing because her sister was a court reporter for more than 30 years. But she added she needed more time to consider the increase before casting her vote.
“I think not having more court reporters would be a mistake because she worked seven days a week.”
The Alexandria council’s decision was made after a pitch by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and Circuit Court Chief Judge David Happe.
County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna, who led the presentation, told the council its vote could make a difference in terms of whether the measure would be enacted.
In addition to funding a new jail and paying for criminal justice staff, he said, the money also would trickle down to the municipalities to help fund their law enforcement initiatives. He estimated $364,000 in additional revenue could be appropriated by the council.
“Cumulatively, it is going to create a safer Madison County.”
