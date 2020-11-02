ALEXANDRIA — It’s been a year and a half since the subject first came up, but the Alexandria City Council is drawing closer to having a plan that will deal with the thorny issue of its uncapped employee comp time policy.
Under the current policy, city employees are paid out at time and a half at straight time for what for some amounts to hundreds of hours of comp time earned over the years, leaving the city with a vacant position for which it pays, overworked employees who must pick up the slack and an overworked budget paying for their overtime.
“It can’t go without checks and balances,” said Councilman Jeremy VanErman.
The policy was put in place years ago because the city was unable to offer raises. In addition, many employees simply did not use their paid time off, afraid of what would happen in even a week if they took a vacation, said Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman.
“This certainly shows their dedication, doesn’t it?” said Councilwoman Amy McCurry. “It puts a strain on the others, and they feel guilty and it becomes a vicious circle.”
But even as Alexandria tried to compete for employees with richer nearby communities, such as Fishers, Carmel and Noblesville, by offering the delayed comp time, it was racking up debts that are starting to come due as people retire, Darcy VanErman said.
“We’re very generous with our employees when it comes to vacation,” she said. “We knew the uncapped carryover situation the city had for quite a while was leading to strain."
The clerk-treasurer has been working with city departments to develop a reasonable comp time policy that includes a cap on the total an employee can build up. The number of hours is likely to be specific to individual departments, she said.
For instance, the Alexandria Police Department already has caps that have been approved through its union negotiation process, she said.
"That’s why you don’t have anyone in the police department with large numbers of banked hours,” Darcy VanErman said.
The plan that is under review is only a start to resolving the problem, she said.
“We’re not done. This doesn’t fix and cure all things,” she said. “We know this doesn’t cure all the woes. (Mayor Todd Naselroad) and I felt this was the first step to take.”
