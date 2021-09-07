ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a payment of $2,000 to a local animal rescue to help defray costs of some of the 94 animals recently seized from a woman who told police she was running a rescue.

While they would not divulge the exact number of animals in their care, operators of Homers Helpers said they took in most of the dogs. They were among a dozen types of animals — including pigs, guinea pigs and a chameleon — rescued from the home of Nancy L. Clemmer in the 1500 block of South Park Avenue.

“That will help a lot,” said Homers Helpers volunteer Heike Ramsey.

Clemmer, 58, faces charges of Class 6 felony neglect of a dependent, depriving the dependent of an education as required by law and Class A misdemeanor cruelty to a vertebrate animal.

She was arrested after police had made 15 runs to the home since June 3. She was released Friday on $5,000 bond, according to court records.

Her 13-year-old daughter was removed from the feces- and urine-filled home and placed into foster care July 29.

The Madison County Health Department condemned the property July 30. It included a 19-bedroom house where many of the animals were kept and a smaller house where Clemmer and her daughter lived with some of the other animals.

In addition, Madison County Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley on Thursday denied a motion by the prosecutor’s office to allow the seized animals to be adopted, according to court records. The Madison County prosecutor’s office has filed a motion for reconsideration.

On Tuesday, Dudley ordered a veterinarian be assigned to the case, according to court records. There is no indication of who will pay for the services.

