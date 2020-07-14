ALEXANDRIA — The City of Alexandria on Tuesday announced that an elected official, who remains unnamed to remain in compliance with federal HIPAA privacy laws, has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in several administrative changes.
Mayor Todd Naselroad said he was exposed to this person during last week’s City Council meeting at the Emory Lee Building.
“I’ve been around that person in the past two weeks, so I am not going back into the building until Monday,” he said.
It is unknown how many other people, if any, are quarantining because of exposure to this person.
Naselroad reports the official has not been hospitalized and is recuperating at home.
The city building will remain locked, and visitors will need to be buzzed in, according to the letter posted by Naselroad. All visitors seeking to conduct business at City Hall also will be screened, including being tested for fever with a thermometer, he said.
“Our building got closed down and cleaned today,” he said Tuesday.
In addition, all council meetings, including the next one coming up at 6 p.m. Monday, will take place remotely on the Zoom platform until further notice, Naselroad said.
“I’m not going to take a chance. We’ve got older people,” he said.
The July 6 council meeting was the first in-person meeting since Gov. Eric Holcomb issued emergency orders in March. Like most Madison County government bodies, the council has conducted its business remotely since that time.
Naselroad said he and the council believed because the number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County had decreased it was safe to follow the governor’s plan and meet in public at Stage 4.
“Obviously, I regret it,” he said. “Evidently, it was too early. I think I made a mistake.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said she’s not certain whether this is the first reported instance of an elected official in Madison County testing positive for COVID-19.
“It’s possible another elected official has tested positive, and we just don’t know,” she said.
Grimes said whether others aside from Naselroad need to quarantine depends on how close they were to the person and for how long, as well as whether they wore face coverings. She said if anyone was within close proximity of that person for 15 minutes or longer, he or she may want to be tested.
“If you’re being tested, you should self-quarantine until you get results,” she said.
