ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Schools is the latest district serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that has been forced to take a building all-virtual because of the surge in COVID-19 and its Delta variant.
Superintendent Melissa Brisco said district officials made the decision Wednesday to take Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School all-virtual for the remainder of this week. Between positive tests, contact tracing and general absences, the absentee rate had reached 20%, she said.
Students are expected to return to class Tuesday after Labor Day.
“I think we thought with the summer and people getting vaccines, we could have a normal year,” Brisco said.
The decision to go all-virtual was made in consultation with the Madison County Health Department, she said.
Anderson Preparatory Academy, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and South Madison Community Schools each have had to take individual buildings within their districts all-virtual since the start of school year.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday issued a revised emergency order that gives districts that mandate masks the flexibility to not have to quarantine close contacts of students who have tested positive if they don’t show symptoms. The amount of time lost to quarantines resulting from contact tracing has been a concern for parents, especially at South Madison.
All Madison County school districts mandate mask usage, which will allow Alexandria-Monroe to return to in-person instruction sooner, Brisco said.
“We decided to go virtual yesterday before the governor’s executive order came out,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.