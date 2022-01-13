ALEXANDRIA — As educators statewide and conservative parent groups duke it out over proposed legislation to limit teaching socially divisive concepts such as racism and transgender rights, one local librarian is hoping to shine a light on lesser-known provisions of two bills.
Brad Sowinski, youth services librarian at Alexandria Public Library, testified Wednesday before the Indiana House Education Committee about the dangers to freedom of speech and the adverse effects on libraries and librarians if SB 167 or HB 1040 were enacted.
“I understand the whole concept of age-appropriate material. I’m just afraid of how slippery that slope is,” he said. “They’re banking on a lot of people not paying attention.”
According to Sowinski’s interpretation of the bills, each calls for schools and libraries to be removed from lists of institutions that are exempt from prosecution because they circulate what some may consider sexually explicit materials. That means school and public librarians could be prosecuted for letting children check out a book about a child who has same-sex parents.
“Basically, instead of banning books with sexually explicit material, they are going to make it a crime if a librarian checks out a book like that to a minor.”
Sowinski, who recently was named chair of the Indiana Library Federation’s Youth Division, said he considers himself a champion of the First Amendment. Decisions about what is appropriate for any given child should be left to that child’s parents, not dictated by other parents through legislation.
Rather than removing a sex education book titled “Let’s Talk About It,” he said that adding a book about abstinence called, “Let’s Not Talk About It” would be more appropriate and preserve everyone’s rights.
“We’re here to serve all the patrons of our town,” he said. That may mean an LGBTQ+ child who needs to see himself or herself reflected in materials, he said.
“If this law gets footing, it sounds like sexually explicit materials are not allowed in libraries and telling people what they can read, again, depriving them of their liberties.”
The Alexandria Public Library does have guidelines that are followed to ensure proper circulation of materials, Sowinski added. In some instances, he said, material can be released to a child only with the signature of a parent.
“A parent should be the ultimate influence in their child’s life, but they shouldn’t be the ultimate influence for other students and their parents.”
Sowinski said he was really disappointed when he called Rep. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, to ask him to oppose SB167, only to find out the lawmaker signed on as a co-sponsor a couple of days later.
Gaskill could not be reached for comment.
