ANDERSON — Athletics has always served Dane Hueston well.
He was a solid contributor for the Alexandria Tigers basketball team and, along with doubles partner Matt Etherington, was a state tennis tournament finalist. Hueston has continued his tennis career while studying nursing at Anderson University.
That athletic lifestyle, along with being young and healthy, helped the 6-foot-7 Hueston fight off a coronavirus infection.
POSITIVE TEST
Hueston knew something was wrong.
During his April 17 shift in the Intensive Care Unit at Community Hospital Anderson, he suddenly started feeling cold.
“I was working that day, and I just felt cold the entire time,” he said. “I’m never cold. I knew this was weird.”
Alertly, Hueston began checking his temperature throughout his shift. Early on, it registered around 99 degrees, not necessarily cause for immediate concern. But just before he left for home, it jumped to 100.
“I went home that night and, just before bed, it was at 102.8,” Hueston said. “The next day, I woke up and it was hard to breath, and I had body aches like crazy.”
Hueston’s father, Rick, saw his son shivering as he sat near the fireplace recounting his day. The decision was made for the younger Hueston to isolate himself in his room upstairs while he and the family determined the next step.
“That’s probably one of the strangest things from a parent’s standpoint for me,” Rick Hueston said. “Our whole lives, when our kids are sick, we go to them.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had to say, ‘You’re sick, go to your room. Stay away.’ It was just the opposite of what is intuitive.”
Like many, the Huestons had seen news reports but were not sure of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. Rick was taking precautions at his office, and Dane and 24-year-old sister Allie, who works on the same ICU ward, were wearing the correct equipment and protective gear at work.
But nothing really prepared them for the virus entering their household.
“When I first started seeing how it was taking over my body, it was scary,” Dane said.
“We were taking it very seriously,” Rick said. “I think at the same time, there was a little bit of being, I don’t want to say cavalier, but naïve.
“I was thinking we’ll get it, but then we’ll deal with it. But when somebody gets it who is close to you, you realize it is serious stuff.”
The next day, after communicating with hospital personnel, Dane rode to Indianapolis with his mother, Beth, to get tested. As Dane sat in the back seat with gloves and a mask, they found themselves in a line of about 200 cars with people waiting to get tested.
Two days after undergoing the uncomfortable testing process, he received confirmation that he was positive for the coronavirus. Although contact tracing has not been done, Dane believes he contracted the virus at work.
“We had a patient that his tests came back negative, so he went to the floor where anybody can go,” Dane explained. “But he got worse, so he came back up and, at some point, he came back positive (for the coronavirus). There were several of us who had been in and out of his room without all the protective gear.”
LIFE IN QUARANTINE
For the next 10 days, Dane’s bedroom became his whole world.
The AU campus had been closed, but he continued his studies online. That is, when he wasn’t sleeping 18 hours a day.
Doctors at Community Hospital called him regularly to check on his progress and were prepared to prescribe an inhaler in the event his breathing became problematic.
He confined himself upstairs, away from his parents and sister.
“They would leave my meals outside my door, and I’d have to open the door and get it,” Dane said. “Everybody is basically downstairs, and my bedroom is upstairs. It’s been 10 days sitting in my room, doing homework, and a lot of sleep.”
Rick said his son “wasn’t totally on an island.”
“We were able to keep tabs on him and communicate with him,” Rick said. “We would go upstairs and pop the door open and stand out on the landing and talk to him. His room is up there, the bathroom is up there and that’s his world.
“The symptoms got intense pretty quickly, but then they stayed the same for a period of time,” Rick added. “Once they started improving ... it was a relief seeing his personality return to his normal personality. That was a sign for us that he had turned the corner.”
Before he turned that corner, Dane lost nearly 20 pounds over a span of just seven days. Even moving to sit in a recliner in his room depleted his breath.
“I lost my sense of smell and taste, and that’s still gone,” Dane said. “That’s really the last thing that hasn’t gone yet. … Even when I tried to lay down to sleep, catching my breath was tough. It feels like something is stuck in your throat.”
It was difficult for Rick to see his son suffer.
“I mean, it beat him up,” Rick said. “It really beat him up. But he’s 20.”
ROAD TO RECOVERY
After five days, Dane’s fever broke, and he started to move around more.
As of Monday, 10 days after the onset of initial symptoms, Dane was cleared to return to work. But he’ll wait an extra week to allow himself to gain his strength back.
“When I get my full energy back, I’ll be ready to go back,” he explained.
Having two children working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic is not the only cause of worry for Rick and Beth. Their oldest son, 26-year old Drew, is a lieutenant in the United States Army, another field where social distancing can be problematic.
“To a certain extent, we’ve always approached it that God didn’t give us our children to live our lives but to help them live their lives,” Rick said. “These choices they make, if there’s risk, there’s risk. So we support them in these (career) choices and pray for the best.”
As America anticipates recovery in the long term from the pandemic and seeks to reopen businesses, Dane believes some may be opening too soon. He understands the restrictions that were put in place and why.
He also knows the first place he plans to visit when the all-clear is given.
“For certain things to be open, you just don’t know how severe it is until you’ve had it,” he said. “To open up everything, I personally think it’s too soon, especially when you look at how many cases even here in Madison County.
“But, then again, I am ready for a haircut. It’s brutal.”
Like many, the Huestons did not fully realize the seriousness of the outbreak during its early stages. This experience has changed their view.
“I’m probably like most people that, six weeks ago we were thinking, ‘Is this real, is this really what they’re saying it is?’” Rick recounted. “It’s very serious, and it is costing lives, so how do we proceed? I wish I had all the answers to that.
“I think the process for (Dane) went very well. He got diagnosed and tested very quickly, and he worked through it very quickly compared to other people.”
