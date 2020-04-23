ALEXANDRIA — Douglas W. Qualls told police he showed a 10-year-old girl how to access pornographic websites and encouraged her to sexually touch herself because “it is just nature.”
Qualls, 39, is charged with Level 4 felony vicarious sexual gratification, Level 6 felony performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and Level 6 felony dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
The girl said Qualls would show her lesbian pornography on his iPad every time she went with him to pick up his wife after work, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brian Holtzleiter of the Alexandria Police Department.
She described the videos in detail to officers and said Qualls said he was aroused by the videos and wanted to know if he could touch himself or if she wanted to touch herself while she was watching the movies. She told him, “no thank you,” Holtzleiter wrote.
The girl said Qualls said she had to keep the incidents a secret because her mother would be upset with him. He encouraged her to watch the videos in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
Qualls told officers he talked to the girl “about the birds and bees” and told her that touching oneself is normal and a way to release stress and said he taught the girl a technique he also taught his wife, Holtzleiter wrote.
Qualls said he was the one watching the videos and touching himself and did not realize the girl could see what he was watching, according to the affidavit. He realized she saw the video when the girl asked about something occurring in the video and then he explained what was happening.
He told Holtzleiter the girl was “uncomfortable and shocked,” according to the affidavit.
Qualls was arrested on April 16. He posted bond on April 20, according to the Madison County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.