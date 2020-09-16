ANDERSON — An Alexandria man already on probation for sexual misconduct with a minor has been arrested on nine felony counts involving the same girl.
Michael W. Simpson, 45, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly having sex with the minor child, encouraging her to perform “dance shows," have sexual relations with a brother and tying her to a bed with a rope.
Simpson is facing the following charges: Level 1 felony child molesting; Level 4 felony charges of child molesting, aiding or inducing child molesting; two counts of Level 4 vicarious sexual gratification; Level 5 neglect of a dependent; Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent, vicarious sexual gratification and obscene performance before a minor.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.
The probable cause affidavit states during a Kids Talk interview the girl said the incidents started approximately two years ago.
She said Simpson fondled her almost every day before she went to school and fondled her once at an Anderson restaurant while celebrating her 10th birthday.
The girl said her mother was in the bedroom when this happened and was aware of what was taking place with Simpson, according to police.
Simpson was arrested in 2018 along with his wife, Tequilla, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Simpson was sentenced to three years in July 2019 with 545 days served with the Indiana Department of Correction and the remainder of the sentence on probation.
Tequilla Simpson in September 2019 pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. She was sentenced to 18 months with the Indiana Department of Correction and 18 months on probation.
