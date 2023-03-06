ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria police department has arrested a 21-year-old man on nine counts of possession of child pornography.
Police arrested Elijah Henry Brown, 21, 200 block of Cook Street, Monday on a warrant and after his arrest an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine was filed.
Brown was arrested while hiding in a crawl space at a residence in the 800 block of River Street as Alexandria police were assisted by a Madison County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Detective Corey Miller with the Fishers Police Department received a tip on Nov. 2, 2022, from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
A Google account belonging to Brown was found to have a total of 57 uploads from 17 different reports.
A Google report requested by Miller found more than 20,000 images and video files were found on the account which depicted infants and children up to five years old involved in various sex acts.
The court document states there were numerous photographs and video of Brown on the account.
During an interview, Brown admitted to downloading, storing and exchanging child pornography for several years. He also admitted to distributing child pornography hundreds of times through the KIK app.
Investigators also found a significant amount of bestiality and age difficult videos and images on Brown’s cellphone.