ANDERSON — An Alexandria man was arrested after being found slumped over in his car Monday in rural Madison County.
Shaun Mario Wells, 44, was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on preliminary charges including two counts of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the area of Cross Street and Shepherd Road on a welfare check for a person slumped over in a vehicle blocking the road, according to a news release.
Deputies couldn’t locate that vehicle, but 25 minutes later — with assistance from the Alexandria Police Department — responded to County Roads 900 North and 300 East for a welfare check of a person slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle matching the description in the initial call.
When deputies arrived, they found Wells asleep with his foot on the brake.
Wells submitted to a field sobriety check and gave consent for deputies to search his vehicle.
Alexandria Police found a travel bag on the passenger seat containing numerous illegal drugs and paraphernalia and items associated with drug dealing.
Wells was found to be in possession of 77.5 grams (2.73 ounces) of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of cocaine (0.16 ounce), 2.1 grams of heroin (0.07 ounce), 1.5 grams of marijuana (0.05 ounce) and 2.6 grams of an unknown substance (0.09 ounce).
