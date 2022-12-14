ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria man with a lengthy criminal record has been arrested on felony charges of strangulation, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
David Michael Jones, 64, is being detained at the Madison County jail on a full cash $25,000 bond.
Madison County Sheriff Department deputies were dispatched at 6:48 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of West Fourth Street after a woman reported she'd had an altercation with Jones.
The woman told deputies she had been off drugs before Jones “shot her up” Sunday with methamphetamine. She told investigators Jones had threatened to frame her for stealing clothing and other items at the residence.
Allegedly, Jones became angry and grabbed the women’s throat, restricting her breathing. She told police she was afraid she would pass out.
The woman left the residence, and a witness reported seeing Jones grab her by the throat. The witness told police he eventually stopped the strangulation.
“If I hadn’t been there, he (Jones) probably would have killed her”, the witness said to deputies.
Jones was found hiding in a closet in the residence and, during a search, officers found several pills identified as Alprazolam, which is often sold under the brand name Xanax and is often prescribed to alleviate depression.
Jones has prior convictions for possession and manufacturing methamphetamine, strangulation, criminal confinement, intimidation, battery, criminal recklessness and residential entry, according to the Sheriff’s Department.