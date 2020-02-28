ALEXANDRIA – Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man convicted of two felonies Thursday.
Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said Zachary Allen Fix attended jury selection for his trial that began at 8:30 a.m. Monday, but he did not appear for the remainder of the trial.
“He was out on bond,” Richwine said.
Fix was convicted of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon and Level 3 felony armed robbery.
“Several firearms were taken in the burglary,” Richwine said. “Zachary should be considered armed, and all precautions should be taken to ensure the safety of anyone who may come in contact with him. There are active warrants for Zachary's arrest.”
Fix was convicted of burglarizing the home of a paralyzed man in the 700 block of Black Street on July 7, 2017, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Fix took the victim’s firearms and ammunition, police said.
To report information about Fix’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Madison County Dispatch Center at 765-642-0221.
