ANDERSON — It only took a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury one hour to convict an Alexandria man on two high-level felony counts of child molesting.
Kirby McPhearson, 50, was found guilty Tuesday, and Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Nov. 18. Mc-Phearson faces a possible sentence of 80 years.
He was arrested in 2020 after an investigation by the Indiana State Police. The Indiana Department of Child Services requested that after it received a report of child molestation, according to an affidavit for probable cause arrest by ISP Trooper Jason Callaway.
Callaway said he was present for a forensic interview on Oct. 7, 2018, where a girl told authorities she had sexual encounters with McPhearson in Elwood on multiple occasions in 2016, according to the affidavit.
The girl was under age 12 when the acts are reported to have taken place.
Callaway said he met with McPhearson and his wife, Melissa, at their home on Dec. 12, 2018, but they declined to answer any questions without an attorney present. McPhearson, however, denied the allegations.
The state’s case was presented by Deputy Prosecutors Matt Savage and Donna Duncan.
Melissa McPherson testified at the trial Tuesday that the girl never reported any sexual abuse by Kirby McPherson.
She testified that she mistakenly called the girl Tuesday, a day after the girl testified.
During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Savage, Melissa McPhearson said the call was accidental and that she hung up as soon as she realized the call was to the girl.
Savage asked if a “thumbs up” text message was also accidental.
Melissa McPherson said when questioned by defense attorney Brandon Townsend that she hadn’t talked to the girl for a week.
A friend of Kirby McPherson’s, Brandy Heath, said she lived with McPherson for several months in 2016 and never saw him enter the girl’s bedroom and never saw any molestation taking place.