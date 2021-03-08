ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been arrested on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting, and a second investigation is taking place in Salem.
David Punch, 36, was arrested Friday on the Level 1 felony charge, a Level 4 felony charge of incest and a Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation.
Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $35,000 full cash at Punch's initial court appearance Monday.
If convicted of all charges, Punch faces a possible prison sentence of 23 to 68 years.
“No one told me what was going on,” Punch said when asked if he understood the charges. “This is something serious.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called on Feb. 24 to immediately attend a Kids Talk interview with two girls under the age of 14.
Both girls said during the interview that they had been molested by Punch.
The first girl said the incident took place when she was 8 years old in Salem sometime in 2013 or 2014.
It is alleged that Punch performed several sexual acts on the girl and stopped when the girl was old enough to know what he was doing and that it “was bad."
That interview and information was sent to the Salem Police Department to Lt. Russell Wilcoxson.
Wilcoxson could not be reached for comment on Monday.
The second girl, age 12, said the incidents with Punch took place in Alexandria between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 of this year.
It is alleged that Punch fondled the girl, offered her alcohol and viewed pornography in the girl's presence.
The girl said she took some of Punch’s money as a joke and he told her she had to do something if she wanted to keep the money.
In a text message, Punch told the first girl that they were both lying.
The probable cause affidavit states Punch was being investigated by the Indiana Department of Child Services in August 2015 involving a different 10-year-old girl.
Punch failed to show up with an Indiana State Police detective for a polygraph in October 2015.
