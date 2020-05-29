ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a January bank robbery in Alexandria.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced David Reese, 62, on Friday to four years on a Level 5 felony charge of robbery.
Dudley ordered three years to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction and one year on probation.
He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,421 to the bank.
During his sentencing hearing, Reese said it was a situation that got out of hand.
“I’m so sorry,” he said.
Defense attorney Tom Godfrey said bank robbery is a serious crime, adding that Reese pleaded guilty to the charge and showed remorse.
“It was a bad decision,” Godfrey said. “It was a hair-brained idea.”
Dan Koop, Madison County Deputy Prosecutor, requested that Reese be sentenced to five years.
Dudley told Reese that he could have been charged with a more serious Level 3 felony.
“You robbed a bank,” Dudley said. “It was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. You planned it and wrote several practice notes.”
Reese was charged after the Alexandria Police Department said he robbed the First Merchants Bank.
According to an affidavit of probable cause by Alexandria Police Detective Brian Holtzleiter, Reese allegedly passed a note written on yellow legal paper demanding money from the bank teller and warning the woman that he was armed.
The bank teller told police the robber took the note with him after she emptied her drawer into a plastic bag he had given her, but she was able to recall what was written on the paper.
“Note said it was a robbery — do not set off alarm — he had a gun in his coat and would shoot everyone,” the affidavit said. Reese later told police he had driven his truck and parked behind Harvest Market and walked to the bank, according to the affidavit.
Reese allowed officers to search his home where they found sunglasses, a hat, shoes and leather coat that matched those on the video surveillance, a yellow legal pad consistent with the demands given to the bank teller, a rough draft of a demand note, a ripped-up demand note inside a peanut butter jar in the trash and about $260 in cash in various denominations, according to the affidavit.
Reese told police he used the money from the robbery to purchase money orders the next day at Harvest Supermarket to pay his bills and get his utilities turned back on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.