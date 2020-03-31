ALEXANDRIA — A man who went missing during his felony trial proceedings and was considered armed and dangerous by police is back in custody.
Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said Zachary Allen Fix was arrested Monday by Alexandria police in the parking lot of the Muncie Mall.
Alexandria officers were assisted in the investigation and arrest of Fix by the Indiana State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Muncie Police Department.
Fix was wanted on felony warrants including failure to return to lawful detention, battery, against a public safety official and a parole violation.
He was out of jail on bond and appeared in court for jury selection for his Feb. 24 trial on Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery, armed robbery, and theft, but skipped the remainder of the court proceedings.
Despite his absence, Fix was convicted of burglarizing the home of a paralyzed man in the 700 block of Black Street on July 7, 2017.
A second jury trial for Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury will be rescheduled now that Fix is in custody, Richwine said.
