ALEXANDRIA — At the urging of outgoing Mayor Ron Richardson, the Alexandria City Council may be considering updates to its employee drug testing policy that would eliminate random screenings in favor of a “reasonable suspicion” standard.
Under the current policy, all city employees are given a pre-employment drug screen and may be subject to random testing throughout their employment. Those who have accidents on the job, especially in city-owned vehicles, also are tested.
Richardson said he proposed the change after realizing the city was paying a great deal of overtime to have employees come in and be tested but rarely, if ever, having one come up positive. For those who are on duty, it ties up not only the employee but also a supervisor, he said.
“It creates a lot of inconvenience. I think you can accomplish what you need to under ‘reasonable suspicion,’” he said. “I’m not looking at recreating the wheel, but I want to bring us up to date.”
In fact, Mayor-elect Todd Naselroad said he has faced random drug screening three times while employed by the city.
One person who seemed unsure about the change was Clerk-Treasurer-elect Darcy VanErman, who was a consultant with the city under former Mayor Jack Woods. She said she believed the policy reads as it does to satisfy insurance requirements that helped keep premiums low.
But outgoing Clerk-Treasurer Jill Scott and some other city employees said in their recent trainings, it has been recommended that municipalities use a “reasonable suspicion” standard. In fact, Scott said she was told random testing is unlawful except for police and fire personnel.
“A lot of them have done away with that and gone to ‘reasonable suspicion,’” she said.
Council member Amy McCurry said maybe it’s time to look at the policy as a whole because she believed other elements also are out of date.
Alexandria Police Department Patrolman Mike Montgomery told the council something that needs to be updated is the policy regarding officers who have been in an accident in their cruisers. He said under current policy, they are sent for testing but allowed to return to work immediately, which could put the public at risk.
“I know in other departments, that person isn’t paid until the results come back,” he said.
