ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad on Tuesday declared a local emergency effective immediately and Alexandria-Monroe Township Trustee Amie Hood announced her office will be closed to all in-person transactions until further notice in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am doing this out of an abundance of caution. While we have no known cases in Madison County, it is important that I do everything I can to protect our employees and citizens,” Naselroad said in a prepared statement.
During the emergency, he said, the city will temporarily limit access to City Hall, utility office and other city-owned facilities.
“It’s important that we continue to offer essential services to the citizens in this trying time, and I have confidence in our employees’ ability to function in these extraordinary circumstances,” he said.
Hood said the trustee’s office is still there to assist those in need but that she is “just tightening the reins a little bit” until the pandemic blows over.
“At the beginning of the year, we rolled out new rules and one of those was that assistance was by appointment only,’ she said. “However, we still get those people that come in without an appointment and expect to get assistance immediately. This is more of a safety net for my office.”
Though the office is open only two days a week, the volume of walk-ins is about 20 people in the wintertime, about half that in the summer, Hood said.
