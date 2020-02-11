ALEXANDRIA — As the person responsible for ensuring the food security of residents of Alexandria and Monroe Township, Trustee Amie Hood has for a couple of years considered the possibility of offering a free monthly community meal.
When she recently mentioned the idea to Alexandria’s new Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman and the city’s new first lady Kathy Naselroad, she learned they, too, had considered something similar.
“So we thought, ‘Why not collaborate on it?’” Hood said.
The vision became a reality Monday with the inaugural Alexandria-Monroe Dinner. Expected to become a monthly event, the dinner is intended not only to feed the vulnerable but to encourage community and give 150 or more residents access to city and township officials by allowing them to break bread together.
“Hopefully, it will bring the community together more,” Hood said.
Tuesday’s dinner included 12 gallons of chicken and noodles prepared by Kathy Naselroad, who works in food service at Alexandria Intermediate School, as well as green beans, mashed potatoes and a variety of desserts.
Hood said she hopes to get not only city officials involved in hosting the monthly dinners but also local churches and businesses. The Christian Congregation Church is scheduled to host the April dinner.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said he wants all residents to feel welcome at the dinners regardless of their personal need.
“I feel like it’s just to keep people involved, keep people informed and keep people feeling like it’s a real community,” he said.
Christian Harrison, who lives just outside the city limits heard about the dinner on a local social media program and decided to attend with his 8-year-old son, Mack, a student at Frankton Elementary School.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet more people here,” he said. “If they keep having this here every month, I’m sure they will build up a crowd.”
Harrison said he and Mack appreciated the home-cooked meal.
“This chicken and noodles tastes like it’s homemade,” he said. “This is (Mack’s) second helping. I was surprised he ate all of the first.”
Kathy Naselroad said she was happy to contribute to the dinner and thought it was a good way for people to have fellowship and get to know her husband.
“Someone could come and talk to him as opposed to going up to the City Building,” she said.
