ANDERSON — People throughout Madison County are concerned about the whereabouts of a former resident who moved with her husband and two children to Maysville, Colorado, two years ago and has been missing since Mother’s Day.
According to several news sources, including The Denver Post, a reward has been doubled to $200,000 for the safe return of Suzanne Morphew. According to reports, an unidentified family friend matched a $100,000 reward already offered by Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew.
The Morphews are natives of Alexandria. Suzanne Morphew is the daughter of Gene Moorman, former owner of the popular Gene's Root Beer drive-in restaurant on Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
According to news reports, Morphew, 49, went on a bike ride Sunday near the mountain town and never returned.
Posts seeking information have circulated on social media for the past several days, and Morphew's disappearance has made national news.
An initial search took place Sunday by the Chaffee County Search and Rescue team, along with a canine team from the Department of Corrections. More than 100 people have aided in the search for Morphew since her disappearance was reported to the Chafee County Sheriff’s Department late Sunday afternoon.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information about Morphew’s whereabouts may contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 719-539-2596, or the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers, 719-539-2599.
