ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department arrested three people Thursday on suspicion of involvement in a home invasion-style robbery and burglary earlier in the week.
Police arrested Karson Hartwell, 18, of Alexandria , charging him with burglary and theft. Also arrested were Tyler J. Beemer, 18, of Anderson and Brandon M. Coryell, 18, of Alexandria, each of whom was charged with burglary and robbery.
A full cash bond of $35,000 was set for each.
Police were called about 2:44 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North Canal Street, where the resident reported three masked individuals with firearms forced their way into the residence and demanded items that were not specified in the report.
The resident was shot several times in the face and body by a BB gun-style weapon. The suspects allegedly also fired a shotgun several times into the residence, missing the occupants before fleeing, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Holtzleiter at (765) 724-3222 or Alexandriadetective@gmail.com.
