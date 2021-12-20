ALEXANDRIA — Just as he said he would two years ago, when he took Alexandria’s Republican Mayor Todd Naselroad up on his plea to become police chief, Terry Richwine will retire Jan. 1.
He will be replaced by Alexandria Police Department Sgt. Mike Montgomery. Detective Brian Holtzleiter will become assistant chief.
“It’s been an honor to end my police career in Alexandria,” Richwine said. “This is a great police department, and I loved working for the mayor.”
The retirement actually is the second for Richwine, a Democrat who started his career in law enforcement in 1970, moving up to become assistant chief of police for the Anderson Police Department, Madison County sheriff and later director of investigations for the Indiana Horse Racing Commission. An Army veteran, Richwine also is owner of Jimmie’s Dairy Bar in Pendleton.
“Small cities like ours don’t usually get people the caliber of Terry to be chief,” Naselroad said Monday as he presented a plaque to Richwine for his service.
Montgomery started as a reserve officer with the Alexandria department in 1995 and became a full-time officer two years later.
“Obviously, I’m filling big shoes. I’m just hoping to keep things going the way they are,” he said. “It’s a blessing to spend time working for and learning from a chief like (Richwine).”
Montgomery said his priorities will be improving communication within the department and with residents, as well as keeping on track all projects in the pipeline that will enhance safety and security.
