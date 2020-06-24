ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department is seeking information on a home invasion-style robbery and burglary that happened Tuesday.
According to a prepared statement, Alexandria police were called about 2:44 a.m. to the 400 block of North Canal Street, where investigators said three masked individuals with firearms forced their way into the residence and demanded certain items that were not specified in the report.
A victim was shot several times by a BB gun-style weapon before the suspects fled, according to the statement.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Holtzleiter at (765) 724-3222 or Alexandriadetective@gmail.com.
