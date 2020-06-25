ALEXANDRIA — Officials with the Alexandria Police Department warn residents to be wary of a phone scam in which the caller claims a relative of the victim has been arrested and is in legal trouble.
It is one of many scams that circulate in Madison County and surrounding communities.
According to a prepared statement from the police department, the caller, who identifies himself as Walter Becker, has the victim’s name.
He instructs the victim to call a Judge Matthews and gives a phone number. When the victim makes the call, a male scammer answers and identifies himself as the “judge” or a “lawyer.”
The scammer tells the victim to withdraw a large sum of money, adding that the victim is under a gag order and must tell the bank it’s for a home renovation. The victim is told to call back for further instructions when he or she has the money.
Anyone who is victimized by this scam or has information about it to report is asked to call the Alexandria Police depart, 765-724-3222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.