ALEXANDRIA — Although it was the middle of the afternoon, downtown Alexandria was mostly free of pedestrian or vehicular traffic.
Harrison Street found a few people practicing social distancing as they enjoyed the sunny skies and higher temperatures on Monday.
Siblings Jack and Josie Fisher were out taking a walk along Harrison Street.
Jack Fisher, a special education teacher in Lafayette, was spending time with family members in Alexandria.
“We have been doing classes online,” he said. “It’s tough not seeing my students in person. It’s a big change for them to not see a person who is a part of their life every day.”
Jack Fisher said he wasn’t surprised by the announcement that students would not be returning to the classrooms this year.
“I’m disappointed because I won’t get to see my students again,” he said. “We won’t have an official goodbye, because I teach sixth grade.”
His sister, Josie, said she is missing her friends at Alexandria-Monroe High School, where she is a freshman.
“I can’t really go out, so whenever there is a nice day we try to go out and enjoy the sunshine,” she said. “I haven’t been out very much. If we go to the store I stay in the car."
Josie said she is spending time with friends on Facetime, watching Netflix, exercising more and preparing for cheerleading.
Marinda Johnson and her son, Braxton, were enjoying time in a small park off Harrison Street.
“It sucks, but I’m getting along pretty good,” she said of staying home. “This is the first time I’ve been out.”
Johnson said both she and her son have weak immune systems.
“I’m not catching it (the coronavirus),” she said. “We can’t really be out. I’m not worried about it, because I stay home and stay away from people.”
Johnson said she’s ready to go back to work at McDonald’s.
“Some are taking it seriously, some are not,” she said of people’s reaction to COVID-19.
Ryan Lane said he has stayed at home mostly except for going to the store.
“I’m not really worried about it,” he said of the virus. “I think it has blown up worse than it really is.”
Kindra Hamilton had been working as a hair stylist in Muncie
“I was denied for unemployment. I filed an appeal,” she said. “I was not surprised because it was based on my income from 2018.”
Hamilton and her two children are staying with a friend.
“They keep beating each other up,” she said, laughing.
Both Lane and Hamilton said they plan to visit friends when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Abby Shaw was walking with her three children. She was wearing a mask.
“We have our days,” she said. “They’re getting along.”
Shaw works as a substitute teacher and is waiting to hear if she will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“We’ll be OK,” she said.
Shaw said her family is spending a lot of time together playing games and taking walks.
“Lots of family time is a good thing,” she said.
