ALEXANDRIA — A steady stream of people filed into the 4-H Fairgrounds to comment on a planned large-scale solar ordinance for Madison County.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, has conducted a series of meetings this week in Lapel, Anderson and Alexandria to get input from local residents on the new ordinance. The last meeting in the series was set for 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pendleton Community Library.
Residents have voiced concerns about solar farms' impact on farming and long-term environmental consequences.
“There are a lot of concerns about a large project and the long-term effects of the solar panels,” Strange said. "There are also concerns about the overall economic impact of taking some of the best land in the world for farming.”
Public comments will be considered as work on a solar ordinance draft progresses, he said. Strange hopes to present the draft ordinance to the Madison County Plan Commission by July and have it adopted by the end of the year.
The plan commission will make a recommendation to Madison County commissioners, who can amend the draft proposal or approve it.
Any changes to the draft of the ordinance by the commissioners would then be considered by the plan commission.
Kara Brown said her property in northern Madison County will be surrounded on two sides by the previously approved Lone Oak solar project.
“I’m concerned about property values and contamination,” she said. “We just had tornadoes in Indiana, and I worry about the panels flying through the air.”
Brown was pleased that Strange scheduled the meetings to get public input.
“In the past, some of the people making decisions it seemed didn’t care about what we think,” she said.
Melvin Wittkamper noted that his property is in the middle of the Lone Oak project.
“They’re taking quality farm land,” he said. “What happens after the project is done and the material will be left to contaminate the ground?”
Wittkamper said he didn’t believe the Lone Oak project would be in operation for the proposed 30 years.
“They’re going to walk away and leave all the materials behind,” he said. “There is no guarantee the equipment will be removed."
Peggy Roby said she wasn’t concerned about the placement of the panels or the impact on property values; her concern was for the safety of residents.
“Will it be safe to live here with the panels surrounding our house?” she asked. “The negative side of solar energy has not been revealed.”
The Lone Oak solar facility was approved in 2019. Since then, the county has had a moratorium preventing large-scale facilities until a new solar ordinance is adopted.
Brad Newman, former director of the county planning department, presented a draft proposal in 2021. The proposal included a property value guarantee, limits on commercial solar farms to 20% of prime agricultural land in the county and limits on what zone classification a project could receive. The proposal also would have allowed large-scale solar energy projects in areas zoned for industrial use.
County officials never officially acted on Newman's proposed ordinance. Instead, the plan commission directed Strange to draft a new solar ordinance proposal.