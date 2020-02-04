ALEXANDRIA — Many communities in Madison County and surrounding areas are talking about it, but Alexandria is doing something about it.
Encouraged by the volunteer Home Town Takeover Committee, residents got together Monday morning to make an audition video to submit for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover contest. The winning town with a population of 40,000 or less will receive a professional renovation by popular HGTV “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier of Laurel, Mississippi. “Home Town Takeover” is expected to be a six-episode special event slated to air on HGTV in 2021.
Rachel Martin, organizer for Alexandria’s committee and the videotaping, said she believes the town is uniquely positioned to win the national competition.
“I think that we are Small Town USA has a lot to do with it. I think the propaganda campaign put out in World War II naturally sets us apart,” the Alexandria native said. “I don’t think the surrounding communities have the spirit that we have.”
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Office of War Information designated Alexandria as Small Town USA, to be included in a 41-page propaganda magazine intended to give the nation’s World War II allies a glimpse at Midwestern American life. That designation since then has been used as a brand for the city.
According to HGTV’s website, rules for the contest are that the town have a population less than 40,000, that it has “homes with great architecture waiting to be revealed;” and that it has a main street in need of a facelift.
It didn’t take much to work up the enthusiasm leading to action once the possibility of entering the competition was discussed, Martin said.
“If you met the group of ladies who volunteer, they always act. It didn’t take too much,” she said. “Seeing the community want to get involved has been inspiring.”
If the town were to win, Martin said, she and the committee hope HGTV would put its efforts into the downtown area and give a facelift to commercial buildings and homes pinpointed by the Hometown Takeover Committee.
To make the video, Martin, who works for Alexandria Community Schools, approached Chuck Foga and his mass media class at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School to record and edit the video on phones, iPads and professional equipment. Students in that class typically are responsible for weekly news reports and the monthly student newspaper.
But the HGTV video was a little different.
“I think it gives them an idea of what a large-scale project is,” Foga said.
And if the town wins, Foga added, the 16 students will achieve national recognition.
HGTV asked that videos include tours of downtowns, special events and history. Foga said he and the students, who have been working on the project since Wednesday, are concentrating on Alexandria’s world renowned paint ball; its rich music history, including Bill and Gloria Gaither and Joey Martin Feek; its Smalltown USA designation; and its downtown history.
Senior Noah Rowland, 18, manages video, print and social media projects for the class, including the HGTV video.
He said it typically takes three days of recording and two days of editing to produce the weekly reports, but he expected to spend at least twice that on the HGTV video.
“It’s a huge project,” he said. “It’s a lot more recording than what we normally do.”
But if the town wins, it would be a real feather in his cap, Rowland said.
“It would be something I helped create that’s on HGTV,” he said.
Mayor Todd Naselroad said an infusion of help to renovate the downtown would be welcome.
“I think any time we can get money to work on downtown, that’s a great thing.”
