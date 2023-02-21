ALEXANDRIA — Budding businesses could be getting starter sites should the Entrepreneur Village project become reality.
“About a year ago, Amy (McCurry) came up with the idea of doing a ‘pop up incubator’ on the Broyle’s lot (200 block of North Harrison Street, across from McCurry’Osity Shop),” said Alan Moore, Alexandria’s director of economic development, during the City Council’s meeting Monday at City Hall.
“There’d be little sheds where people could test if a business is going to work before going into a bigger shop.”
Councilwoman McCurry proposed the idea after she and her husband took a trip to Western Village in Muskegon, Michigan.
Questions arose regarding each shed’s appearance and how they would be managed.
McCurry said the sheds would look similar, but each would have its own unique style.
In Michigan, vendors rent a shed from the city for the March to December season and have to be there three days a week or be charged penalties.
In Alexandria, heating, cooling and electricity would be provided to each shed but not water. However, public restrooms would be available.
McCurry was insistent, and the council agreed, that Alexandria didn’t want to host a glorified rummage sale but serious businesses looking to grow.
The project is still in the idea stage; no official action has been taken. Moore said the Council of Governments will be developing plans in addition to cost estimates.
In a separate interview, McCurry said estimates could be available within three months of Monday’s meeting.
McCurry prefers that funding would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds, which are federal funds distributed tovarious entities, including cities, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a separate interview, Moore said the city received more than $1 million.
The next meeting will at 5:45 p.m. March 6.